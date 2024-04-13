Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $52,000 Position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 108.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 961 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CIBR. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,453,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,482,000 after acquiring an additional 66,074 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,874,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,540,000 after acquiring an additional 219,620 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 599.2% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 873,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,800,000 after acquiring an additional 748,287 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 832,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,522,000.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of CIBR opened at $54.85 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 52 week low of $38.41 and a 52 week high of $59.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.34.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0237 per share. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.