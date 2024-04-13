Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $72,000 Stock Position in Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI – Free Report) by 33.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 189 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Atrion were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRI. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Atrion by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 86 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Atrion by 38.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 69 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Atrion in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atrion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Atrion by 63.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 66.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atrion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

ATRI opened at $399.35 on Friday. Atrion Co. has a fifty-two week low of $274.98 and a fifty-two week high of $670.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $702.86 million, a PE ratio of 36.21 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $397.15 and its 200 day moving average is $365.69.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter. Atrion had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $43.58 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Atrion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.78%.

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmic applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

