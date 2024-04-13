Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 29.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,442 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wahed Invest LLC grew its position in Devon Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,406 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Devon Energy by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,540 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 9.0% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,887 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $53.43 on Friday. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $40.47 and a 1-year high of $56.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.75. The company has a market cap of $33.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. Devon Energy’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on DVN. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Devon Energy from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DVN

Devon Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.