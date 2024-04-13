Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 189 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 80.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $114.05 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $111.45 and a 12-month high of $119.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.43 and a 200 day moving average of $115.02.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.3056 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $3.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

