Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 225 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 182.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at $840,885,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Progressive during the 4th quarter worth about $802,968,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Progressive by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,554,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,002,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666,449 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Progressive by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,721,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $871,826,000 after buying an additional 1,361,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 31.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,781,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $666,004,000 after buying an additional 1,154,591 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on PGR shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Progressive from $265.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Progressive from $171.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $232.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.56.

Progressive Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE PGR opened at $203.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $197.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $119.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.35. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $111.41 and a 12 month high of $212.24.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.88 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.08%.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 5,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $1,005,116.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,821,329.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 5,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $1,005,116.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,821,329.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 29,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total value of $5,645,965.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,859.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,629 shares of company stock worth $8,348,176. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

