Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC cut its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BFAM. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 25.6% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 25,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 5,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bright Horizons Family Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.38.

In related news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 37,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,911,565. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $157,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,911,565. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 15,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.77, for a total transaction of $1,779,362.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,237,365.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,740 shares of company stock valued at $1,996,191 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BFAM opened at $109.19 on Friday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.65 and a fifty-two week high of $119.21. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 85.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $615.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.63 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 12.24%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

