Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 55.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJS. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 151.8% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

IJS opened at $96.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.36 and its 200 day moving average is $95.41. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $81.81 and a 12-month high of $105.10.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

