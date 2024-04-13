Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 166 Shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) by 25.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 485 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of WD-40 by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,928 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,117,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 3.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,249 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,069 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,825 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of WD-40 by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,416 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $313.00 price target on shares of WD-40 in a report on Wednesday.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Jeffrey G. Lindeman acquired 182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $272.42 per share, with a total value of $49,580.44. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,146.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other WD-40 news, Director David Pendarvis acquired 328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $234.75 per share, with a total value of $76,998.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,256.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey G. Lindeman purchased 182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $272.42 per share, for a total transaction of $49,580.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,146.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WD-40 Trading Down 2.2 %

WDFC stock opened at $236.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $257.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.58. WD-40 has a fifty-two week low of $175.79 and a fifty-two week high of $278.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.16 and a beta of -0.06.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $139.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.51 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 12.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that WD-40 will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WD-40 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. WD-40’s payout ratio is currently 70.26%.

WD-40 Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

Further Reading

