Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 629 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 45.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 764 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 629 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in DexCom during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 244 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in DexCom by 55.6% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 336 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DexCom in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in DexCom by 120.6% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DXCM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on DexCom in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.40.

DexCom Price Performance

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $136.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.23. The company has a market cap of $52.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.75 and a twelve month high of $142.00.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. DexCom had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at DexCom

In other news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 3,363 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total transaction of $392,562.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,142 shares in the company, valued at $8,304,405.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 81,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.36, for a total transaction of $10,803,093.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,479,027.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 3,363 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total transaction of $392,562.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,304,405.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 235,892 shares of company stock valued at $31,252,330 over the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Articles

