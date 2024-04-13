Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Takes $32,000 Position in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PENN. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 92.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 7,612 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $556,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 45,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after buying an additional 8,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Macquarie dropped their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho assumed coverage on PENN Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut PENN Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PENN Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.38.

Shares of PENN opened at $16.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.68. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.34 and a 12-month high of $31.63.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($1.18). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. PENN Entertainment had a negative net margin of 7.70% and a positive return on equity of 1.31%. Equities analysts expect that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

