Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Takes $61,000 Position in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,451 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PATH. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in UiPath in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in UiPath in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of UiPath in the second quarter worth about $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of UiPath in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in UiPath by 2,005.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PATH. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on UiPath from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Mizuho upped their target price on UiPath from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on UiPath from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of UiPath from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.41.

Shares of NYSE PATH opened at $20.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.36. UiPath Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.38 and a 52-week high of $27.87.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The healthcare company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $405.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.32 million. Research analysts predict that UiPath Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total value of $365,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,505 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,614.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,000 shares of company stock worth $1,591,360. Insiders own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

