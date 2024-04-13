HC Wainwright Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) – HC Wainwright increased their FY2028 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 9th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $24.00 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $23.82. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $395.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($4.61) per share.

ALNY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $237.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $173.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $148.50 on Thursday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $143.52 and a 1 year high of $218.88. The company has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a PE ratio of -41.71 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $153.99 and its 200 day moving average is $167.85.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $439.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.68) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 246.0% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 155.7% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 20,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 12,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

