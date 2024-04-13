Head-To-Head Analysis: Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) versus Lemonade (NYSE:LMND)

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) and Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lemonade has a beta of 1.89, indicating that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group and Lemonade, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skyward Specialty Insurance Group 0 1 6 1 3.00 Lemonade 2 4 0 0 1.67

Profitability

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group presently has a consensus target price of $39.67, suggesting a potential upside of 10.71%. Lemonade has a consensus target price of $14.25, suggesting a potential downside of 15.08%. Given Skyward Specialty Insurance Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Skyward Specialty Insurance Group is more favorable than Lemonade.

This table compares Skyward Specialty Insurance Group and Lemonade’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skyward Specialty Insurance Group 9.56% 14.31% 2.84% Lemonade -55.12% -31.29% -14.50%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Skyward Specialty Insurance Group and Lemonade’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Skyward Specialty Insurance Group $885.97 million 1.62 $85.98 million $2.24 16.00 Lemonade $429.80 million 2.74 -$236.90 million ($3.41) -4.92

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has higher revenue and earnings than Lemonade. Lemonade is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.8% of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.3% of Lemonade shares are held by institutional investors. 9.5% of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.7% of Lemonade shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group beats Lemonade on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc., an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Lemonade

Lemonade, Inc. provides various insurance products through various channels in the United States, Europe, and the United Kingdom. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, car, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies. In addition, it operates as an agent for other insurance companies. The company was formerly known as Lemonade Group, Inc. and changed its name to Lemonade, Inc. Lemonade, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

