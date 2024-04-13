Head-To-Head Comparison: Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VONOY) vs. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX)

Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VONOY – Get Free Report) and Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX – Get Free Report) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.9% of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Vonovia and Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vonovia 0 0 0 0 N/A Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta 0 0 2 0 3.00

Earnings and Valuation

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta has a consensus price target of $42.00, indicating a potential upside of 17.68%. Given Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta is more favorable than Vonovia.

This table compares Vonovia and Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vonovia $5.43 billion 4.00 -$678.31 million ($4.07) -3.28 Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta $203.20 million 143.59 $316.60 million $4.46 8.00

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vonovia. Vonovia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Vonovia and Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vonovia -110.61% -18.84% -6.23% Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta 159.04% 16.91% 10.18%

Dividends

Vonovia pays an annual dividend of $0.41 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Vonovia pays out -10.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta pays out 3.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Vonovia is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta beats Vonovia on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vonovia

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of residential properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services. It also engages in the sale of individual condominiums and single-family houses; and project development activities. The company was formerly known as Deutsche Annington Immobilien SE and changed its name to Vonovia SE in August 2015. Vonovia SE was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bochum, Germany.

About Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, manages, operates, and leases industrial buildings and distribution facilities in Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

