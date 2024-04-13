Head-To-Head Review: Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) & Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY)

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Free Report) and Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Nabriva Therapeutics and Shiseido’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nabriva Therapeutics -148.11% -365.53% -135.81% Shiseido 2.26% 3.42% 1.70%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Nabriva Therapeutics and Shiseido, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nabriva Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Shiseido 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of Nabriva Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Shiseido shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Nabriva Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nabriva Therapeutics and Shiseido’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nabriva Therapeutics $35.59 million 0.00 -$57.19 million ($19.20) N/A Shiseido $6.94 billion 1.51 $155.11 million $0.39 67.10

Shiseido has higher revenue and earnings than Nabriva Therapeutics. Nabriva Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Shiseido, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Nabriva Therapeutics has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shiseido has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Shiseido beats Nabriva Therapeutics on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nabriva Therapeutics

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI); and XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for oral and IV administration. It also develops XENLETA that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric infections, as well as sexually transmitted infections, cystic fibrosis, ABSSSI, ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, complicated intra-abdominal infections, hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia, acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, osteomyelitis, and prosthetic joint infections. In addition, the company develops CONTEPO, an epoxide antibiotic for use in treating complicated urinary tract infections, as well as is in Phase I clinical trial for peri-operative prophylaxis. The company was formerly known as Nabriva Therapeutics Forschungs GmbH and changed its name to Nabriva Therapeutics plc in 2007. Nabriva Therapeutics plc was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About Shiseido

Shiseido Company, Limited engages in the production and sale of cosmetics in Japan and internationally. The company offers fragrances; and skincare and makeup products. It also engages in the restaurant and food, and retail businesses; and operates beauty salons. In addition, the company operates and supports SABFA, a professional hair makeup training school. Further, it offers childcare facilities. The company sells its products through department, specialized cosmetic, drug, and general merchandise stores. Shiseido Company, Limited was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

