Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 480,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,810 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Healthpeak Properties worth $6,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,504,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $503,902,000 after purchasing an additional 142,111 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,512,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,056,000 after purchasing an additional 452,288 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,657,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,969,000 after purchasing an additional 181,773 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 3.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,929,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,598,000 after acquiring an additional 169,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,820,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,966,000 after purchasing an additional 92,216 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a report on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Compass Point decreased their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Healthpeak Properties Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of DOC opened at $18.52 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.24 and a 1-year high of $22.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.29. The stock has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.02.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

