Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $5.57

Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.57 and last traded at $5.60, with a volume of 248444 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hello Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Hello Group from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hello Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.83.

Hello Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $993.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.68.

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The information services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). Hello Group had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The firm had revenue of $422.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.28 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Hello Group Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Hello Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hello Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Hello Group by 188.3% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,001,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,961,000 after acquiring an additional 654,200 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hello Group by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,274,996 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,711,000 after buying an additional 555,602 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hello Group by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 31,390 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 7,581 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Hello Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $289,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hello Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $170,000. 50.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hello Group Company Profile

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers Momo, a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests, and various online recreational activities including, live talent shows, short videos, social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke and user participated reality shows; Tantan, a social and dating application; and other applications under the Hertz, Soulchill, Duidui, and Tietie names.

