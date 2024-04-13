Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Purchased by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 486.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 422 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hess during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hess during the first quarter worth $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hess during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hess in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HES shares. Susquehanna raised their target price on Hess from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Hess from $169.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Hess from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hess

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 56,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total transaction of $8,330,973.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 78,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,457,302.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 2,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total value of $390,348.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,433,050.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 56,925 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total value of $8,330,973.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,457,302.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,798 shares of company stock worth $22,811,166 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Hess Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $153.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.21 billion, a PE ratio of 34.05 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $149.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.90. Hess Co. has a 52 week low of $124.27 and a 52 week high of $167.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 12.98%. Hess’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hess Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

