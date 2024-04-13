Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Hudson Global Stock Down 1.6 %
HSON stock opened at $17.30 on Thursday. Hudson Global has a 52-week low of $13.38 and a 52-week high of $24.00. The firm has a market cap of $48.79 million, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.06.
Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Hudson Global had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $33.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.02 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Hudson Global will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hudson Global Company Profile
Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Hudson Global
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Breakout Alert: Coinbase’s Consolidation Is About To End
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- 3 Key Stocks Helping to Drive the EV Race
Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.