Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) Holdings Lowered by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,123,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,374 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 4.67% of Hudson Technologies worth $28,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 18,360 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Hudson Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $317,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Hudson Technologies by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 502,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 165,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hudson Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Hudson Technologies from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

HDSN stock opened at $10.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.83. Hudson Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.21 and a 12 month high of $15.24. The company has a market capitalization of $467.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.91.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $44.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.72 million. Hudson Technologies had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 18.08%. On average, research analysts expect that Hudson Technologies, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hudson Technologies

Hudson Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hudson Technologies Company, engages in the provision of solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry in the United States. The company engages in the sale of refrigerant and industrial gas; provision of refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination and recovery to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

