Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDKOY) Short Interest Update

Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDKOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 166.7% from the March 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of IDKOY opened at $14.30 on Friday. Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. has a one year low of $8.03 and a one year high of $14.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.93 and a 200 day moving average of $7.37.

Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

Idemitsu Kosan Co,Ltd. engages in the petroleum, basic chemicals, functional materials, power and renewable energy, and resources businesses in Japan and internationally. The company's Petroleum segment engages in the procurement of crude oil and refining of petroleum products; sale of gasoline, diesel oil, kerosene, automotive lubricants, industrial kerosene, heavy oil, and aviation and marine fuel; and operation of hydrogen stations.

