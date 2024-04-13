Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) to Post Q1 2026 Earnings of ($0.49) Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Immunovant in a report issued on Monday, April 8th. Zacks Research analyst E. Bagri now expects that the company will earn ($0.49) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.48). The consensus estimate for Immunovant’s current full-year earnings is ($1.70) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Immunovant’s Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.55) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.99) EPS.

IMVT has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Immunovant from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Immunovant in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Immunovant in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on Immunovant in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

Immunovant Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IMVT opened at $29.35 on Thursday. Immunovant has a 1-year low of $14.11 and a 1-year high of $45.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.67 and a 200-day moving average of $36.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.95 and a beta of 0.65.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.07.

Insider Transactions at Immunovant

In other news, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 2,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total transaction of $105,919.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 320,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,583,183. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 4,807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total value of $149,882.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,086,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,891,350.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 2,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total value of $105,919.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 320,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,583,183. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,064 shares of company stock worth $612,982. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immunovant

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMVT. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Immunovant by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Immunovant by 205.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 461,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 310,520 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Immunovant by 423.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 20,377 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Immunovant by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,353,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,479,000 after purchasing an additional 28,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Immunovant by 148.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 690,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 412,997 shares in the last quarter. 47.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

