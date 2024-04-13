Incitec Pivot Limited (OTCMKTS:INCZY) Short Interest Update

Incitec Pivot Limited (OTCMKTS:INCZY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a growth of 166.7% from the March 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Incitec Pivot Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:INCZY opened at $1.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.83. Incitec Pivot has a twelve month low of $1.53 and a twelve month high of $2.26.

Incitec Pivot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.059 per share. This is a positive change from Incitec Pivot’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. Incitec Pivot’s payout ratio is presently 50.34%.

Incitec Pivot Company Profile

Incitec Pivot Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes industrial explosives, industrial chemicals, and fertilizers in Australia, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Turkey, France, and internationally. It offers ammonium nitrate, nitrogen-based fertilizer, ammonia, di/mono-ammonium phosphate, and single super phosphate.

