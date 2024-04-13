Insider Selling: Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL) Director Sells $2,566,500.00 in Stock

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) Director Matthew Shair sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total value of $2,566,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,612,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,338,831.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Matthew Shair also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 1st, Matthew Shair sold 37,500 shares of Nuvalent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.92, for a total value of $2,884,500.00.

On Monday, March 25th, Matthew Shair sold 37,500 shares of Nuvalent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total value of $2,878,875.00.

Nuvalent Stock Performance

Shares of Nuvalent stock opened at $65.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.33 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.03. Nuvalent, Inc. has a one year low of $25.31 and a one year high of $89.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuvalent

Nuvalent ( NASDAQ:NUVL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts predict that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,339,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,668 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,917,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,735,000 after acquiring an additional 454,540 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,396,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,076,000 after acquiring an additional 200,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commodore Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 1,331,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,951,000 after acquiring an additional 502,259 shares during the last quarter. 97.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on NUVL. Guggenheim began coverage on Nuvalent in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Nuvalent from $68.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Nuvalent in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Nuvalent in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded Nuvalent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nuvalent presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

Nuvalent Company Profile

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial.

