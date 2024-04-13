Insider Selling: TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Insider Sells $1,403,060.40 in Stock

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 15,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.45, for a total value of $1,403,060.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,277,983.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

TransMedics Group Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ TMDX opened at $91.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.25 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 9.30 and a quick ratio of 8.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.03. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.42 and a 1 year high of $99.63.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.22. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $81.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 158.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of TransMedics Group

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMDX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 7.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 25.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 2,591 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the first quarter worth about $250,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 68.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 6,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 6.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

TMDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on TransMedics Group in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TransMedics Group from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on TransMedics Group from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on TransMedics Group from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

