Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Insider Sells $318,700.00 in Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) insider Thad Jampol sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.87, for a total transaction of $318,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 727,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,193,679.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Thad Jampol also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Intapp alerts:

On Thursday, February 8th, Thad Jampol sold 15,000 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $600,450.00.

On Friday, January 19th, Thad Jampol sold 9,102 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total transaction of $400,579.02.

On Monday, January 22nd, Thad Jampol sold 25,898 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.58, for a total transaction of $1,154,532.84.

Intapp Price Performance

INTA opened at $31.35 on Friday. Intapp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.58 and a fifty-two week high of $50.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -39.19 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.76 and its 200 day moving average is $37.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. Intapp had a negative net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $103.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.17 million. As a group, analysts expect that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

INTA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Intapp in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Intapp in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Intapp from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Intapp from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Intapp from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.22.

View Our Latest Report on INTA

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intapp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INTA. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Intapp by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Intapp by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 2,992 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Intapp by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 10,270 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Intapp by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Intapp in the 1st quarter valued at about $291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

About Intapp

(Get Free Report)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.