International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $11.42 Million Stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 12,348.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 91,134 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Science Applications International worth $11,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SAIC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the first quarter worth about $978,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 14.0% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,670 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 19.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the first quarter worth about $578,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,823 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after buying an additional 8,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Science Applications International

In other news, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total transaction of $95,486.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,162.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Stock Down 2.2 %

Science Applications International stock opened at $123.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. Science Applications International Co. has a 52-week low of $95.43 and a 52-week high of $145.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $133.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.11. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.70.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.01). Science Applications International had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.60.

Science Applications International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

Recommended Stories

