International Assets Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 203,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,204,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FAST. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at $268,570,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,092,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492,722 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 47.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,691,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,936 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 16.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,745,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,563,000 after purchasing an additional 957,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 60.2% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,481,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,869,000 after purchasing an additional 933,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ FAST opened at $70.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.05. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $50.30 and a 52 week high of $79.04.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 15.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Fastenal will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 24th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Fastenal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total transaction of $1,633,607.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total transaction of $1,633,607.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 11,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total transaction of $826,988.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,392.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,682 shares of company stock valued at $7,375,853. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fastenal Company Profile



Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Stories

