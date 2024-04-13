Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Upgraded at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Wolfe Research currently has $58.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $56.08.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IONS opened at $41.74 on Wednesday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $34.32 and a twelve month high of $54.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 5.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.74 and a 200-day moving average of $47.44.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $325.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.01 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 90.29% and a negative net margin of 46.32%. The company’s revenue was up 113.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Onaiza Cadoret-Manier sold 5,564 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total transaction of $280,536.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,704,700.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Onaiza Cadoret-Manier sold 5,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total value of $280,536.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,704,700.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Swayze sold 1,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total value of $94,510.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,701,097.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,734 shares of company stock worth $4,724,226 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2,048.9% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 7,253 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $289,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 162.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,616,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $591,000. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

