Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Stock Position Boosted by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 48.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 15.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 7,719 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 13.0% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 18,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 52.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IRM shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Iron Mountain currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Iron Mountain

In other news, EVP Mark Kidd sold 4,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total value of $357,576.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,048,256.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 996 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $79,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Kidd sold 4,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total value of $357,576.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,938 shares in the company, valued at $5,048,256.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,249 shares of company stock valued at $11,480,926 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Iron Mountain Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of IRM opened at $76.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.94. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $52.05 and a 1-year high of $82.19.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 178.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 412.70%.

Iron Mountain Profile

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.