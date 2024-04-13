iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 54.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,417 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $853,748,000. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,674.3% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,820,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,084,000 after acquiring an additional 3,781,606 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 2,512,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $248,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,572 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,565,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $167,320,000 after acquiring an additional 113,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 967,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $98,346,000 after acquiring an additional 41,175 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA HDV opened at $106.87 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $93.46 and a 52 week high of $110.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.25.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

