iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG) Shares Bought by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG – Free Report) by 13,811.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IAGG. Horizons Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 23,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 7,277 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $48,307,000. NBT Bank N A NY increased its position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 13,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000.

BATS:IAGG opened at $49.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.47. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $51.13 and a 1-year high of $53.61.

The iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (IAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index composed of global non-U.S. dollar denominated investment grade bonds, hedged against currency fluctuations for USD investors. IAGG was launched on Nov 10, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

