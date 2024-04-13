iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a growth of 147.8% from the March 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 136.4% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 258,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,592,000 after buying an additional 149,061 shares during the last quarter. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,582,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,020,000. RWA Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,734,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,037,000.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:EMXF opened at $35.26 on Friday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF has a one year low of $31.46 and a one year high of $37.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.05 million, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.63.

About iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (EMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap equities in emerging markets, screened for positive ESG rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

