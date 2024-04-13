iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Bought by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 120.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 313 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGU. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 28.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $112.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.20. The firm has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $88.86 and a 1-year high of $115.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.3842 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

