iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Stake Lifted by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 199.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 425.4% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 216.5% during the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock opened at $69.06 on Friday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $57.20 and a 1-year high of $72.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.76. The company has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.