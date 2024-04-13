iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Sold by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank lowered its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWO. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 200.0% in the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 302.5% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO opened at $255.22 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.42 and a 1-year high of $273.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $261.79 and a 200-day moving average of $241.52. The company has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.27.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

