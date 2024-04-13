Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Pennon Group (LON:PNN)

Pennon Group (LON:PNN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 830 ($10.50) price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 28.28% from the company’s current price.

Pennon Group Price Performance

Shares of LON:PNN opened at GBX 647 ($8.19) on Thursday. Pennon Group has a 52 week low of GBX 532.83 ($6.74) and a 52 week high of GBX 896 ($11.34). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 664.71 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 694.80. The company has a market cap of £1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -10,783.33, a PEG ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 340.01.

Get Pennon Group alerts:

Pennon Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Pennon Group Plc provides clean water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It provides water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; water-only services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire; and water and wastewater retail services to non-household customers in Great Britain.

Receive News & Ratings for Pennon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.