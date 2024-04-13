Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Pennon Group (LON:PNN)

Pennon Group (LON:PNN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 830 ($10.50) price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 28.28% from the company’s current price.
Pennon Group Price Performance
Shares of LON:PNN opened at GBX 647 ($8.19) on Thursday. Pennon Group has a 52 week low of GBX 532.83 ($6.74) and a 52 week high of GBX 896 ($11.34). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 664.71 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 694.80. The company has a market cap of £1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -10,783.33, a PEG ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 340.01.
Pennon Group Company Profile
