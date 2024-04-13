Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC lessened its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 252,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,427 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.6% of Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $39,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 23,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,726,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 88,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,784,000 after acquiring an additional 8,174 shares during the period. Wallington Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 83,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,146,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 328,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,538,000 after acquiring an additional 21,499 shares during the period. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 41,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $147.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $144.95 and a 1-year high of $175.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $157.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.02 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 37.79% and a return on equity of 37.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $181.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total transaction of $9,281,969.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,416 shares in the company, valued at $22,099,078.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $96,142.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,099,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,810,030.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total transaction of $9,281,969.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 141,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,099,078.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

