Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kaman from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd.

Kaman stock opened at $45.87 on Thursday. Kaman has a twelve month low of $18.06 and a twelve month high of $45.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.97 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. Kaman had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 1.12%. The firm had revenue of $203.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.70 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kaman by 8.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,989,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,923,000 after acquiring an additional 375,067 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Kaman by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,061,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,513,000 after purchasing an additional 32,517 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Kaman by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,555,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,984,000 after buying an additional 278,738 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kaman by 18.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,724,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,173,000 after buying an additional 265,748 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Kaman by 4.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,450,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,158,000 after buying an additional 60,243 shares during the period. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products, and Structures. The Engineered Products segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision; miniature ball bearings; and spring energized seals, springs, and contacts, as well as wheels, brakes, and related hydraulic components for helicopters and fixed-wing, and UAV aircraft.

