Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.40.

A number of research firms have commented on KTB. Edward Jones lowered Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Kontoor Brands from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 8.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Kontoor Brands by 4.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 3.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KTB opened at $53.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Kontoor Brands has a 1 year low of $37.10 and a 1 year high of $64.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.45.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.02). Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 76.30%. The business had revenue of $669.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.26%.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.

