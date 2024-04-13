Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.40.
A number of research firms have commented on KTB. Edward Jones lowered Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Kontoor Brands from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kontoor Brands
Kontoor Brands Stock Performance
NYSE:KTB opened at $53.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Kontoor Brands has a 1 year low of $37.10 and a 1 year high of $64.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.45.
Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.02). Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 76.30%. The business had revenue of $669.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.
Kontoor Brands Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.26%.
About Kontoor Brands
Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Kontoor Brands
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Breakout Alert: Coinbase’s Consolidation Is About To End
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- 3 Key Stocks Helping to Drive the EV Race
Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.