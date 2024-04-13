Krilogy Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Krilogy Financial LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 32.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,466 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,269,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $149,213,000 after purchasing an additional 575,649 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 4,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 87,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,791,000 after acquiring an additional 4,585 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 390,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,971,000 after acquiring an additional 21,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,770,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.44.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE:XOM opened at $120.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $477.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.96. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $95.77 and a twelve month high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.03 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

