Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.
Limbach Stock Performance
NASDAQ LMB opened at $39.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.62. Limbach has a 12-month low of $15.83 and a 12-month high of $52.96. The company has a market capitalization of $439.97 million, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The construction company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $142.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.25 million. Limbach had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 4.02%. Analysts anticipate that Limbach will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Limbach
Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as a building systems solution company in the United States. It operates through two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the construction and renovation projects that involve primarily include mechanical, plumbing, and electrical services.
