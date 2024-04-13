Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Limbach Stock Performance

NASDAQ LMB opened at $39.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.62. Limbach has a 12-month low of $15.83 and a 12-month high of $52.96. The company has a market capitalization of $439.97 million, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The construction company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $142.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.25 million. Limbach had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 4.02%. Analysts anticipate that Limbach will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Limbach

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LMB. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Limbach during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Limbach during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Limbach by 52.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,031 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Limbach by 473.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,708 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Limbach in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. 55.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as a building systems solution company in the United States. It operates through two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the construction and renovation projects that involve primarily include mechanical, plumbing, and electrical services.

