Lindsay Partridge Buys 20,558 Shares of Brickworks Limited (ASX:BKW) Stock

Brickworks Limited (ASX:BKW – Get Free Report) insider Lindsay Partridge acquired 20,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$27.85 ($18.44) per share, for a total transaction of A$572,540.30 ($379,165.76).

Lindsay Partridge also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 8th, Lindsay Partridge acquired 4,046 shares of Brickworks stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$27.64 ($18.30) per share, for a total transaction of A$111,831.44 ($74,060.56).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.08.

The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Brickworks’s previous Interim dividend of $0.23. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. Brickworks’s payout ratio is currently -600.00%.

Brickworks Limited manufactures, sells, and distributes building products for the residential and commercial markets in Australia and North America. It operates through Building Products Australia, Building Products North America, Property, and Investments segments. The company's building products comprise clay bricks and pavers, cement, masonry blocks, retaining wall systems, concrete and terracotta roof tiles, timber battens, and façades systems.

