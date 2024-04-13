Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN) Director Rock Soffer Acquires 31,915 Shares

Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVNGet Free Report) Director Rock Soffer purchased 31,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.35 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.25. Following the purchase, the director now owns 208,534 shares in the company, valued at $490,054.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ LGVN opened at $1.69 on Friday. Longeveron Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.62 and a 12 month high of $44.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVNGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($2.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.10) by ($0.40). Longeveron had a negative net margin of 3,020.17% and a negative return on equity of 209.14%. The company had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.21 million. On average, analysts expect that Longeveron Inc. will post -8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LGVN. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Longeveron in the second quarter worth about $63,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Longeveron in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Longeveron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in Longeveron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $449,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Longeveron by 78.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 29,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.01% of the company’s stock.

Longeveron Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops cellular therapies for aging-related and life-threatening conditions in the United States and Japan. The company's lead investigational product is the LOMECEL-B, an allogeneic mesenchymal stem cell formulation sourced from the bone marrow of young, healthy adult donors.

