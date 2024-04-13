Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.060-1.590 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $700.0 million-$770.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $765.4 million. Lovesac also updated its FY25 guidance to $1.06-$1.59 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Lovesac from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Roth Mkm reiterated a buy rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Lovesac in a research note on Wednesday.

Lovesac Stock Down 5.9 %

NASDAQ:LOVE opened at $19.51 on Friday. Lovesac has a 12 month low of $14.18 and a 12 month high of $30.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.89 and its 200-day moving average is $21.73. The firm has a market cap of $302.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.87.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.06). Lovesac had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 3.39%. The company had revenue of $250.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lovesac will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total transaction of $134,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,038,526.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lovesac

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Lovesac by 110.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lovesac by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Lovesac by 230.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Lovesac by 567.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Lovesac by 338.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

About Lovesac

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and other products comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. The company markets its products primarily through lovesac.com website, as well as showrooms at top tier malls, lifestyle centers, mobile concierges, kiosks, and street locations in 40 states of the United States; and in store pop-up- shops and shop-in-shops.

Featured Stories

