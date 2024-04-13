Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.06-$1.59 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $700-$770 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $765.38 million. Lovesac also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.060-1.590 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Roth Mkm reiterated a buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Lovesac in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Lovesac from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

Shares of Lovesac stock opened at $19.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $302.21 million, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.73. Lovesac has a 1-year low of $14.18 and a 1-year high of $30.93.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $250.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.35 million. Lovesac had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 3.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Lovesac will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total value of $134,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,970 shares in the company, valued at $4,038,526.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOVE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Lovesac by 127.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 22,872 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Lovesac by 39.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 17,615 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Lovesac by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Lovesac during the first quarter worth $1,631,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lovesac by 54.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares during the period. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and other products comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. The company markets its products primarily through lovesac.com website, as well as showrooms at top tier malls, lifestyle centers, mobile concierges, kiosks, and street locations in 40 states of the United States; and in store pop-up- shops and shop-in-shops.

