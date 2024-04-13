Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Updates Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -1.030–0.840 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -0.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $126.0 million-$132.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $147.5 million. Lovesac also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.060-1.590 EPS.

Lovesac Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LOVE opened at $19.51 on Friday. Lovesac has a 52-week low of $14.18 and a 52-week high of $30.93. The firm has a market cap of $302.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.89 and its 200 day moving average is $21.73.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.06). Lovesac had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $250.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lovesac will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LOVE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Mkm reiterated a buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Lovesac in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Lovesac from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total transaction of $134,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,038,526.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lovesac

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LOVE. FMR LLC grew its position in Lovesac by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,047,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,259,000 after acquiring an additional 105,827 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Lovesac by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,045,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,165,000 after acquiring an additional 59,671 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Lovesac by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,014,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,853,000 after acquiring an additional 228,148 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in Lovesac by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 953,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,551,000 after acquiring an additional 6,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Lovesac by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 829,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,201,000 after acquiring an additional 20,300 shares during the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and other products comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. The company markets its products primarily through lovesac.com website, as well as showrooms at top tier malls, lifestyle centers, mobile concierges, kiosks, and street locations in 40 states of the United States; and in store pop-up- shops and shop-in-shops.

Featured Stories

