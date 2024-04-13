Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Shares Sold by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank lowered its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 234,864.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 65,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,585,000 after acquiring an additional 65,762 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $733,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,920,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 44,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after acquiring an additional 18,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.71.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Trading Down 3.7 %

Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock opened at $97.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.08. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $72.78 and a 52 week high of $140.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.85.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.08. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 7.81 EPS for the current year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.64%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.