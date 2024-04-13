Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Sold by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 528 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 144.4% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 66 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 84.6% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 72 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MLM. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $575.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $635.00 to $708.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $595.00 target price on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $376.00 to $543.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $560.00 to $642.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $577.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Martin Marietta Materials

In other news, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.29, for a total transaction of $6,032,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,179,301.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.29, for a total value of $6,032,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,179,301.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Howard Nye sold 15,000 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total transaction of $9,063,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,357,566.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,724 shares of company stock worth $16,033,760 over the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE MLM opened at $602.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $343.71 and a 12 month high of $626.67. The company has a market cap of $37.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $578.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $502.34.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 21.09 EPS for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.72%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

(Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.