Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,556 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Mativ were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Mativ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mativ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Mativ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Mativ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mativ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Mativ

In related news, Director Jeffrey Keenan purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.06 per share, with a total value of $48,180.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 312,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,010,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mativ Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MATV opened at $17.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $945.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.74. Mativ Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.78 and a 12 month high of $21.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Mativ (NYSE:MATV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $452.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.10 million. Mativ had a negative net margin of 13.47% and a positive return on equity of 6.70%. Analysts expect that Mativ Holdings, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Mativ Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Mativ’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.07%.

Mativ Profile

Mativ Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Technical Materials and Fiber-Based Solutions. The Advanced Technical Materials manufactures and sells various engineered polymer, resin and fiber-based substrates, nets, films, adhesive tapes, and other nonwovens for the filtration, protective solutions, release liners, and healthcare end-markets.

